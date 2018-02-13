Mississippi State Baseball Hosts 2018 Cowbell Yell at New Dudy Noble Field

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – With Year Two of the Andy Cannizaro Era swiftly approaching, the Mississippi State head baseball coach, along with Preseason All-Americans Jake Mangum and Konnor Pilkington met with the MSU baseball fans at Cowbell Yell on Tuesday evening.

The Diamond Dawgs have so for been ranked in all six major preseason top 25 polls. MSU is ranked No. 12 by D1 Baseball, No. 13 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 15 by USA Today, No. 17 by NCBWA, No. 23 by Baseball America and No. 25 by Perfect Game.

State is coming off a 40-27 year in 2017 that included a NCAA Regional Championship in year one of the Andy Cannizaro Era. On Friday, Feb. 16, MSU will open the 2018 season on the very field at which the regional title was won, Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss.