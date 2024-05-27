Mississippi State baseball not selected to host a NCAA Tournament Regional

Mississippi State baseball was not selected as one of 16 national seeds to host a regional.

MSU was a bubble team most of the season down the stretch. The Bulldogs went 2-2 in the SEC tournament but that was not enough to convince the selection committee to put a regional in Starkville.

The Bulldogs have not made the NCAA tournament since 2021 when they won the College World Series.

Mississippi State will learn its fate during the NCAA tournament selection show on Monday at 11 AM.