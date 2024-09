Mississippi State baseball releases 2025 schedule

Mississippi State baseball will be looking to carry the momentum from this year’s NCAA Tournament appearance into next season. Here’s a look at the Bulldogs’ 2025 schedule:

Feb. 14-16: Manhattan (Home)

Feb. 18: Southern Miss (Away)

Feb. 21-23: Missouri State (Home)

Feb. 25: Troy (Home)

Feb. 28: Rice (Neutral, in Houston)

March 1: Arizona (Neutral, in Houston)

March 2: Oklahoma State (Neutral, in Houston)

March 4: Southern Miss (Home)

March 7-9: Queens (Home)

March 11: Old Dominion (Neutral, in Biloxi)

March 12: Nichols State (Neutral, in Biloxi)

March 14-16: Texas (Home)

March 18: Jackson State (Home)

March 21-23: Oklahoma (Road)

March 25: Samford (Home)

March 28-30: LSU (Road)

April 1: Memphis (Road)

April 4-6: South Carolina (Home)

April 8: UAB (Road)

April 11-13: Alabama (Road)

April 15: Southern (Home)

April 18-20: Florida (Home)

April 22: Ole Miss (Neutral, in Pearl)

April 25-27: Auburn (Road)

April 29: Memphis (Home)

May 2-4: Kentucky (Home)

May 9-11: Ole Miss (Home)

May 13: North Alabama (Home)

May 15-17: Missouri (Road)