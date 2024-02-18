Mississippi State baseball secures series win over Air Force

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State baseball dominated Air Force 10-2 in a rubber match Sunday at Dudy Noble Field.

Jurrangelo Cijntje got his first start of the year and started to dominate immediately. He rolled up a double play in the first and finished the inning by striking out Jay Thomason. The game remained knotted at zero entering the third inning where Cijntje struck out the side. He finished with eight strikeouts and just one earned run in four innings.

The Bulldogs final got the bats rolling in the bottom of the third. Dakota Jordan scored on error by Air Force third baseman Jay Thomason and Connor Hujsak added another run on an RBI single to left field.

Air Force tied the game at two in the top of the fifth inning but the Mississippi State offense exploded in the bottom half of the inning. The Bulldogs tacked on five runs courtesy of RBI singles from Hunter Hines, Bryce Chance and Johnny Long.

Mississippi State never let up, it added another three runs in the sixth including a two-run homerun from Dakota Jordan.

The Diamond Dogs are back in action Tuesday in Starkville against Austin Peay.