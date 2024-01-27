Mississippi State baseball set for 2024 campaign

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State baseball had another disappointing season last year, finishing 13th in the SEC and missing out on the postseason.

The pitching staff struggled for most of the year and all too often let the opponent put crooked numbers on the board.

Head coach Chris Lemonis is hoping for more consistency from the pitching staff this year so some of the pressure can be taken off of the offense.

“That was part of the problem last year,” Lemonis said. “When you go out down five, six nothing you start squeezing the bat a little tighter. Having great starts and having the confidence we can come back is what good offensive teams do. I don’t know how many comeback wins we had in ’21 because they were confident that we could score and keep the game close. They both lean on each other if we don’t hit enough it puts pressure and if we don’t pitch well enough it puts pressure.”

The Diamond Dawgs open the season Friday, February 16 at Dudy Noble Field against Air Force.