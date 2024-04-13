Mississippi State baseball shuts out Ole Miss in series opener

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Rivalry is renewed in Oxford, Ole Miss baseball hosted Mississippi State in game one of its weekend series but it was all Bulldogs. Mississippi State cruised to an 8-0 win.

Khal Stephen threw a gem for the Bulldogs going eight innings strong, allowing three hits and punching out nine batters.

He wanted to go out in the ninth to try for the complete game but head coach Chris Lemonis had other ideas.

“I walked by him at the watercooler and told him ‘great game’ and I’m not going to tell you what he said back but it wasn’t nice,” Lemonis said.

The bats were quiet early but exploded in the sixth. Dakota Jordan blasted a two-run home run to dead centerfield sparking the offense. The Bulldogs batted around plating seven runs in the inning.

Mississippi State improves to 7-6 in the SEC. Meanwhile, Ole Miss falls to 3-10 in conference play and they are on their first eight game losing streak since 1997.

The two sides are back in action on Saturday at 7:30.