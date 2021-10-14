Mississippi State baseball to host Alabama for fall scrimmage

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – The Mississippi State Baseball program will host SEC foe Alabama in a 14-inning fall scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 15 at Dudy Noble Field.

First pitch between the two teams is slated for 5 p.m. on Friday in Starkville. The scrimmage is open to the public with gates set to open 30 minutes prior to the game.

In lieu of charging admission, Mississippi State is urging fans to donate to Bully’s Closet and Pantry. Volunteers from Bully’s Closet and Pantry will be at each gate accepting cash donations, while online donations will also be accepted through QR codes displayed throughout the stadium.

State swept the Crimson Tide to close out the 2021 regular season on its way to capturing the National Championship. The Bulldogs have won six straight over Alabama and eight of the last nine meetings.

NCAA rules allow for schools to play two games against outside competition during the fall. In addition to State hosting Alabama this Friday, the Bulldogs previously traveled to Samford on Oct. 2 in a game that resulted in an 8-2 road victory in 14 innings.

Mississippi State’s annual Fall World Series will resume next week with the fourth game at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, while the five-game set will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 21 with first pitch also set for 3 p.m. for the finale. Team Cheese currently holds a 2-1 lead over Team Goat in the series.