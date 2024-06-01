Mississippi State baseball walks-off St. John’s in first game of Charlottesville Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WCBI) — Mississippi State baseball entered the bottom of the tenth tied with St. John’s at two. With two outs and a runner on third David Mershon was intentionally walked to bring a slumping Dakota Jordan to the plate. Jordan blasted a walk-off three run home run into the right field bullpen to end the game.

Amani Larry stepped up in the bottom of the ninth, lacing a line drive to left field, Garrett Scavelli leapt at the wall and robbed Larry of a walk-off home run to keep the Red Storm alive.

The Bulldogs turned to their ace Khal Stephen in the first game of the Charlottesville regional. Stephen had another gutsy performance, tossing eight innings of two run baseball, punching out 10. Stephen’s only blemish came in the fifth inning with Marty Higgins hitting a two RBI single.

Tyler Davis came in for relief in the top of the ninth and put two zeroes on the board giving the Bulldogs a chance to win the game in the bottom half.

Logan Kohler opened the scoring, blasting a two-run home run to left centerfield. Kohler accounted for three of the first five hits with his home run and two doubles. The rest of the Bulldog’s offense struggled but stepped up in the clutch moments once again.

The Bulldogs advance to the winners bracket to play No. 12 Virginia tomorrow at 5 PM central time.