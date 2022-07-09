Mississippi State basketball lands first class of 2023 commit in 7-foot center Gai Chol

Chris Jans secured his first class of 2023 commitment Saturday in 3-star, 7-foot center Gai Chol. He is a rising senior at Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy in Decatur, Georgia.

Chol is originally from South Sudan and moved to the states just five years ago. He’s currently ranked as the No. 23 center in the country, according to 247Sports.

His height makes him an excellent rim protector and allows him to easily get to the hoop on offense. His shooting isn’t too bad either.

Chol picked State out of a final seven that also included Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Cincinnati and Wofford.