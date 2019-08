STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State returned to the practice field in full pads, Friday, to kick off fall camp.

The quarterback competition will be the highlight of the next 29 days, before the Bulldogs open the 2019 season in New Orleans, Louisiana against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Hear from head coach Joe Moorhead from day one of the competition in the link above.