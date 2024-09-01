Mississippi State blows out Eastern Kentucky in Jeff Lebby’s debut

Mississippi State football opened the Jeff Lebby era in style, blowing out Eastern Kentucky 56-7.

Blake Shapen was sharp all game. On the third plat from scrimmage, he completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Mosely to open the scoring and the Bulldogs never looked back.

Shapen ended the day completing 15 of 20 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

Mississippi State travels to Arizona State next week. Kickoff is set for 9:30 central time.

Recap:

Highlights: