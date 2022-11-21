Mississippi State Board of Education appoints new superintendent

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s State Board of Education has selected a new superintendent.

Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Dr. Robert Taylor has been named the new State Superintendent of Education.

Taylor will succeed interim superintendent Dr. Kim Benton who took the post when Dr. Carey Wright retired earlier this year.

Taylor began his career as an assistant teacher in Mississippi before moving to North Carolina, where he served as a teacher, principal, and district superintendent, before becoming Deputy State Superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

North Carolina is ranked 14th in the nation for K-12 education according to the national Quality Counts survey.

Taylor officially takes office in January.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter