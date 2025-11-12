Mississippi State breaks ground for Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center to combat disease in pleasure and work horses

Laminitis Center Groundbreaking The MSU community joins together at CVM for the oficial dedication and groundbreaking of the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center. (photo by Grace Cockrell / © Mississippi State University) The MSU community joins together at CVM for the oficial dedication and groundbreaking of the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center. (photo by Grace Cockrell / © Mississippi State University)

Laminitis Center Groundbreaking Dr. François-René Bertin, inaugural director of the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center at Mississippi State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 10 as Dr. Nicholas Frank, CVM dean, listens to the remarks. MSU is assembling a world-class team of specialists as part of the fight against the painful and debilitating equine disease. (Photo by Grace Cockrell) Dr. François-René Bertin, inaugural director of the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center at Mississippi State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 10 as Dr. Nicholas Frank, CVM dean, listens to the remarks. MSU is assembling a world-class team of specialists as part of the fight against the painful and debilitating equine disease. (Photo by Grace Cockrell)

Render Boards Laminitis An architectural rendering of the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center at Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. An architectural rendering of the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center at Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

Render Boards Barn An architectural rendering of a horse barn featuring 24 stalls adjacent to the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center. An architectural rendering of a horse barn featuring 24 stalls adjacent to the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center.

Horses Mississippi State University is home to the world’s leading researchers working to solve laminitis in horses as part of the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center, a new state-of-the-art facility at MSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine anticipated to open in fall 2027. (Courtesy photo) Mississippi State University is home to the world’s leading researchers working to solve laminitis in horses as part of the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center, a new state-of-the-art facility at MSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine anticipated to open in fall 2027. (Courtesy photo)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU) – According to an MSU Press Release, construction of Mississippi State’s premier research facility to pioneer advancements in the prevention and treatment of equine laminitis is underway after a Monday, November 10, groundbreaking for the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center.

Located at MSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine, the state-of-the-art project is one component of a strategic collaboration between Nancy Link and the MSU CVM, which also brings additional top faculty to the university to combat the painful and debilitating hoof disease that can lead to euthanasia for affected horses. Link’s exceptionally generous gift funds both the construction and operation of the center that will elevate MSU CVM as a national and international leader in this critical area of research.

“My horses are a passion in my life. It is heartbreaking to experience their suffering from laminitis. The mission of my partnership with the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State University is to develop treatment and to work to find a cure for this dreadful disease,” said Link, who has had a longstanding positive relationship with MSU developed during the years she was married to Mississippi State Alumnus Richard Adkerson.

“The Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center will be a global center of excellence in the fight against this devastating disease. We are grateful for Nancy’s visionary commitment and remarkable generosity as we work together to create this new center,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said. “Our College of Veterinary Medicine faculty, staff and students are making a difference in the lives of animals and the people who love them every day. They are also supporting industries that are vital to our state and nation, especially in our rural communities. The Link Center will significantly expand this impact and save the lives of countless horses.”

Anticipated to open in fall 2027, the Nancy Fair Link Laminitis Research Center will be a 12,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility with a large multi-investigator laboratory and clinical research space, including farrier space, and equipped with PET and CT scanners. An adjacent 8,100-square-foot equine research barn will feature 24 stalls to house horses.

The center will be led by Dr. François-René Bertin, inaugural director. He will head a team of three faculty specialists, staff and graduate students who will conduct vital research on laminitis prevention, diagnostic methods and treatment strategies, advancing an essential area of veterinary medicine. Bertin has dedicated his career to fighting laminitis, and he is internationally recognized as an expert on the disease, as well as on hormonal diseases in horses. He completed veterinary training at the National Veterinary School of Nantes in France and did a residency in large animal internal medicine at Purdue University in Indiana. He additionally earned a Ph.D. in hemovascular physiology at McGill University in Canada and has worked at the Australian Equine Laminitis Research Unit at the University of Queensland in Australia, bringing a global perspective and desire for interdisciplinary collaboration to his new role at MSU.

“This partnership exemplifies the transformative impact in advancing veterinary medicine. Nancy’s generous gift connects her passion for addressing the treatment for this debilitating disease,” said John Rush, MSU Foundation president and CEO.

In addition to funding the construction, Link’s gift will fund equipment for the center, faculty salaries, maintenance and travel for professional research presentations.

Dr. Nicholas Frank, dean and professor of CVM, also has focused on laminitis and endocrinology research throughout his career, which he said gives him a deep appreciation for the opportunity that Link’s gift provides.

“Nancy has witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of laminitis on horses and experienced the heartache of losing a horse to this disease. She has partnered with the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine to conduct the research needed to combat this awful disease and to prevent pain and suffering in the future,” Frank said.

“We are incredibly grateful to Nancy for giving us this opportunity, and there are no limits to what this research center can achieve. A world-class research center that conducts cutting-edge laminitis research is being established at MSU, and we aim to translate scientific discoveries into practical solutions for the equine community,” Frank added.

For more information, contact Jimmy Kight, senior director of development for the College of Veterinary Medicine at the Mississippi State University Foundation, at (662) 325-5893.

