Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes selected 16th overall by the Washington Commanders in NFL Draft

Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 16th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. The wait is over and now the former Bulldog and Grenada native has a new home.

Forbes’ 40-yard dash clocked in at 4.35 seconds in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine in February, the fifth fastest time of all participants. His biggest question mark among NFL scouts and analysts heading into the draft is his smaller frame. At his Pro Day in Starkville last month, he was listed at 5’11” and 170 pounds but he was able to showcase his athleticism in a number of drills. Forbes is a ball hawk who finished last season with six interceptions, had 14 in his Mississippi State career and returned six of them for touchdowns. He held the FBS record among active players in that category.

Now, he’s taking his talents to Washington where he’ll be expected to make an impact right away for the Commanders. He’s the ninth-highest drafted Mississippi State football player in program history.