Mississippi State defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler discusses his philosophy

Mississippi State football is looking to replace three of its best defensive players from 2023. Leading tacklers, Jett Johnson and Bookie Watson graduated and top cornerback Decamerion Richardson was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeff Lebby appointed Coleman Hutzler his defensive coordinator. This season is Hutzler’s first year as a defensive coordinator but he has worked for many elite defensive coaches in his career.

Hutzler wants his defense to be very diverse but his philosophy is very simple.