Mississippi State Department of Health confirms first flu death in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The flu has claimed the life of a young person in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed the first pediatric flu death for the 2025 – 2026 flu season.

A pediatric death is defined as someone under the age of 18.

The Department of Health does not provide other details, such as specific age, gender, or location.

Flu season usually peaks between January and March.

The Department of Health advises people, especially those with underlying health problems, to get a flu vaccine, but they remind people that it usually takes about two weeks for the shot to produce immunity.

There have been 28 pediatric flu deaths since the state started keeping records in the 2008 – 2009 flu season.

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