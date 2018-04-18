Mississippi State Drops Midweek Contest at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – Two doubles by Hunter Stovall were Mississippi State’s offensive highlight as the Bulldogs dropped a 6-1 decision to Memphis, Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

MSU (19-19) was held to five hits but used strong pitching from Denver McQuary and Keegan James to remain in the contest.

“It was a disappointing night all the way around,” MSU head coach Gary Henderson said. “In the seventh inning, a leadoff walk hurt us. We followed with an intentional walk to set up the double play ball and that led to a four-spot. We need to hit more balls hard and have crisper at-bats.”

Memphis (13-25) built a 2-0 lead on a solo home run by Alec Trela in the second inning and a sacrifice fly by Cale Hennemann in the third inning.

MSU broke through in the seventh inning. Tanner Allen hit a leadoff triple and scored a double by Stovall. A walk to Josh Hatcher followed. However, the Bulldogs saw three straight outs before pushing the game-tying run across.

The Tigers then put the game away with four runs in the home half of the seventh inning.

McQuary (1-2) threw three innings, allowing three hits and two runs (both earned), with three strikeouts and a walk. James followed with three innings of shutout relief.

Jared Liebelt started the seventh inning. He would then give way to Blake Smith . Zach Neff would follow, getting the Bulldogs out of the seventh inning before finishing the contest.

Trela finished with four of Memphis’ 10 hits. Connor Alexander (2-2) threw six innings to earn the win, while Hunter Smith finished the contest for his second save.

State will return home to Dudy Noble Field for a three-game Southeastern Conference series against No. 3 Arkansas as part of MSU’s annual Super Bulldog Weekend. For tickets and additional information, visit HailState.com/SBW.