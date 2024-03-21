Mississippi State falls to Michigan State 69-51 in NCAA Tournament

Charlotte, NC. (WCBI)- Mississippi State’s season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the Bulldogs fell to Michigan State 69-51.

The Spartans scored ten more bench points than the Bulldogs and had three players in double figures headlined by Tyson Walker’s 19. DJ Jeffries was held to only three minutes in the second half, which was a huge loss for the Bulldogs.

While the Spartans led by as many at 12 in the first, Mississippi State chipped away at the lead and only trailed by seven at the break. In the second half the Bulldogs were trailing by six and in a prime position to steal the momentum. Josh Hubbard went up for a dunk but was elbowed in the head as he came down and was on the floor in serious pain. He returned to the game, but the dunk would’ve cut the deficit down to four.

The second year of the Chris Jans era ends with a 21-14 record.