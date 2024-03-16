Mississippi State falls to No. 12 Auburn in SEC semifinals, now awaits NCAA Tournament fate

Photo courtesy: Mississippi State Athletics

Nashville, TN. (WCBI)- Mississippi State’s impressive run in the SEC Tournament came to an end Saturday in the semifinals, as the Bulldogs fell to Auburn 73-66.

After an even first, the Tigers survived a late run by MSU with four minutes remaining. Auburn cleaned up its turnovers and won the rebounding battle in the second half which helped secure the win.

This loss isn’t the end of the world for Mississippi State as Chris Jans’ team did the damage it needed to do in Nashville in order to lock up an NCAA Tournament spot. By beating LSU on Thursday, MSU became a safe bet to make it. Once the Bulldogs topped No. 5 Tennessee in the quarterfinals on Friday they locked a spot up. Most credible projections have MSU anywhere from a No. 8 to a No. 10 seed in next week’s first round.

Mississippi State will learn its NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday at 5 p.m. during the selection show. You can watch in on WCBI.