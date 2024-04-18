Mississippi State football announces format for spring game

Grace Ybarra,

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football has set the format for its annual Maroon and White Spring Football Game. The game will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

The format will be offense vs. defense with a unique scoring system. Here’s a look at how the game will be scored:

Offense:

  • Touchdown (6 points)
  • Field goal (3 points)
  • Punt (2 points)
  • 2-point conversion (2 points)
  • Extra point (1 point)
  • Turnover on downs (0 points)
  • Missed field goal (0 points)
  • Turnover (0 points)

Defense:

  • Defensive touchdown (12 points)
  • Turnover (7 points)
  • 4th down stop (7 points)
  • Missed field goal (3 points)
  • Punt (5 points)
  • Made field goal (3 points)
  • Missed extra point (2 points)
  • Missed 2-point conversion (2 points)

The game will also air on SEC Network+.

Categories: College Sports, Local Sports, Sports

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts