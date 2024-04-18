Mississippi State football announces format for spring game
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football has set the format for its annual Maroon and White Spring Football Game. The game will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.
The format will be offense vs. defense with a unique scoring system. Here’s a look at how the game will be scored:
Offense:
- Touchdown (6 points)
- Field goal (3 points)
- Punt (2 points)
- 2-point conversion (2 points)
- Extra point (1 point)
- Turnover on downs (0 points)
- Missed field goal (0 points)
- Turnover (0 points)
Defense:
- Defensive touchdown (12 points)
- Turnover (7 points)
- 4th down stop (7 points)
- Missed field goal (3 points)
- Punt (5 points)
- Made field goal (3 points)
- Missed extra point (2 points)
- Missed 2-point conversion (2 points)
The game will also air on SEC Network+.