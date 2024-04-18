Mississippi State football announces format for spring game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football has set the format for its annual Maroon and White Spring Football Game. The game will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

The format will be offense vs. defense with a unique scoring system. Here’s a look at how the game will be scored:

Offense:

Touchdown (6 points)

Field goal (3 points)

Punt (2 points)

2-point conversion (2 points)

Extra point (1 point)

Turnover on downs (0 points)

Missed field goal (0 points)

Turnover (0 points)

Defense:

Defensive touchdown (12 points)

Turnover (7 points)

4th down stop (7 points)

Missed field goal (3 points)

Punt (5 points)

Made field goal (3 points)

Missed extra point (2 points)

Missed 2-point conversion (2 points)

The game will also air on SEC Network+.