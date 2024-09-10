Mississippi State football not underestimating matchup with Toledo

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football still has one week until the start of SEC play, but their final nonconference opponent before then isn’t one the Bulldogs can take lightly. MSU will host Toledo at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

Toledo was picked to finish 2nd in the MAC in the coaches preseason poll. The Rockets have given Power 4 teams a run for their money in previous seasons.

“Toledo has a really long history of playing really good football, winning football,” Lebby said.

On top of that, the MAC made plenty of noise in week two of the college football season. NIU upset No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 in South Bend. Meanwhile, Bowling Green came close to upsetting No. 8 Penn State in Happy Valley.

“It’s got nothing to do with anybody else but Mississippi State,” Lebby said.