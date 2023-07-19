Mississippi State football prepared to prove critics wrong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCBI) — For the past three seasons it was no secret what you were going to get with Mississippi State football. Mike Leaches air raid with the Bulldogs was one of the most recognizable identities in all of college football.

With first year head coach Zach Arnett there is plenty of uncertainty. The Dawgs are introducing a new pro-style offense, the coaching staff is young and MSU will likely be projected to finish near the bottom of the SEC West but the team is using the doubters as motivation, and they relish the chance to prove people wrong.

“It’s something that I really like,” Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers said. “I love it when people say that stuff about me because it gives me a chance to prove them wrong.”

Mississippi State is returning a number of impact players from last year, who have been loyal to MSU since they stepped on campus.

“All of us are four year guys, a lot of us are seniors who have played a lot of ball together,” Rogers said. “Players play, we’re the 11 guys on the field. I think it speaks a lot about our program and the trajectory that we are on that guys want to come back for a fifth and sixth year.”

All eyes will be on the new look offense this season under offensive Kevin Barbay.

“We want to prove a lot of people wrong and say that we can transform from one offense to another one,” running back Woody Marks said. “That’s our biggest chip on our shoulder to let people know that we can still throw the ball in a pro-style offense we can run the ball, we can do everything that we want.”

The Bulldogs will have their first chance to show what they are made of September 2nd in Starkville against Southeastern Louisiana.