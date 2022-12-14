Mississippi State football promotes Zach Arnett to new head coach

Mississippi State football has promoted Defensive Coordinator and Interim head coach Zach Arnett to be the next permanent head coach. ESPN”s Pete Thamel first reported that Arnett and MSU have agreed to terms on a four-year deal, but it hasn’t been signed yet.

Arnett has been the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State since 2020. Prior to his tenure at MSU, Arnett spent three years as a graduate assistant at San Diego State before being promoted to linebackers coach in 2014 and then taking over as defensive coordinator in 2018.