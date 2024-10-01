Mississippi State football remaining positive amid struggles

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football is on a much-needed bye week. The Bulldogs started their season 1-4, 0-2 in SEC play and still haven’t beaten an FBS team.

The road doesn’t get any easier coming out of the bye. MSU will travel to Athens to take on No. 5 Georgia on Oct. 12.

With the challenges that remain ahead, it would be easy for the team to give up. But offensive lineman Ethan Miner said he hasn’t seen any quit from his teammates.

“The positivity that I’m seeing from the team is completely different than any other situations I’ve been in,” Miner said.