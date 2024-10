Mississippi State football working to translate improvement to a win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football hasn’t won a game since week one versus Eastern Kentucky in August.

Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M dropped the Bulldogs to 1-6. They’ve shown improvement since their loss to Toledo, but it hasn’t translated in a win yet.

“We’ve gotten better, but we need to get better and win,” head coach Jeff Lebby. That’s what we’re fighting to go do.”