Mississippi State forward Cam Matthews announced that he will return to the Bulldogs next season.

Chris Jans’ glue guy is a big reason the Bulldogs have made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons. The defensive specialist averaged just under nine and a half points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 62% from the field.

Next season will be Matthews’ final year of eligibility.