Mississippi State freshman forward Tahj-Monet Bloom suffers torn ACL, will miss 2024-25 season

Photo: Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State freshman forward Tahj-Monet Bloom suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2024-25 season, according to a source. It was a non-basketball related injury.

“We are all heartbroken to hear the unfortunate news for Tahj,” head coach Sam Purcell said. “Tahj is an exemplary teammate, competitor and has been everything you can ask for in a student-athlete from the moment she arrived to campus. We will continue to support her in every step of the recovery process. We know that she will work incredibly hard to return stronger than ever and do everything she can in the meantime to pour her positive spirit into her teammates and our program.”

The four-star recruit played her high school ball at DME Academy in Dayton Beach, Florida. Bloom was No. 43 in espnW’s top 100 rankings for her class.