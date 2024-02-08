Mississippi State gets back on track with 75-62 win over Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- After coming up short in three of their last four games, Mississippi State got back in the win column with a 75-62 victory over Georgia on Wednesday.

Georgia shot 35% from the field and MSU had four players in double figures, headlined by Tolu Smith’s 19 points and 12 rebounds. He had some big buckets late in the second half to create some separation for his team. Mississippi State outscored Georgia 28-14 in the paint and 15-5 in fastbreak points

With the win, MSU improves to 15-8 and 4-6 in SEC play. They return to action Saturday at Missouri with tipoff slated for 7:30 on the SEC Network.

Here are highlights from the action: