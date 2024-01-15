Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard named SEC Freshman of the Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State freshman guard Josh Hubbard was named SEC Freshman of the Week. The conference’s office announced the news on Monday.

Hubbard’s 25 points led all Mississippi State players in scoring in the Bulldogs’ 77-72 victory over No. 5 Tennessee last Wednesday. It was MSU’s first victory over a top-five team since 2002. The freshman had 14 in Saturday’s loss to Alabama and averaged 19.5 points per game last week. He has scored in double figures in every SEC game this season.

The Bulldogs return to action on Wednesday in Lexington when Chris Jans’ crew visits No. 8 Kentucky. You can watch the game on ESPN2.