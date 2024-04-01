Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard set to host first showcase at Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard will host his first showcase this weekend. It will take place Friday and Saturday at Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

16 of the best high school hoopers in the state, picked by Josh, will compete in a game at 6:30 on Saturday. All eight players from the winning team will receive partial college scholarships from the J-Hubb Basketball Group.

The mission is to educate the participants about college, integrity and how to manage their future finances. Celebrity guests will be in attendance.

Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event.