Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard will return next season

Mississippi State star guard Josh Hubbard will return to the Bulldogs next season, ending any potential transfer portal speculation.

Hubbard averaged 17 points per game for MSU this year and was crucial in the Bulldogs’ run to the NCAA Tournament. He earned All-SEC second team honors and was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team. The freshman’s 108 three-pointers is a Mississippi State record and his 598 points scored this season is an MSU single-season freshmen record.

MSU’s dynamic guard played his best basketball when it mattered most, averaging 25.3 points per game in the team’s final eight contests.

While head coach Chris Jans continues his recruiting quest in the portal to reload in an attempt to make three straight NCAA Tournaments, he keeps one of the most explosive guards in the SEC in Starkville.