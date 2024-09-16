Mississippi State HC Jeff Lebby shares thoughts for those who may have lost faith in program

If you’re a Mississippi State football fan, the hope is that the team fit rock bottom on Saturday in its 41-17 loss to Toledo. The Bulldogs are 1-2 and still have to play five top-seven teams this year. Four of those games are on the road.

It doesn’t get much easier this weekend for MSU as the Bulldogs begin SEC play this weekend when they host the Florida Gators. Head coach Jeff Lebby shared a message to those who are starting to lose faith in the program.

“There is great disappointment in how we played and how we coached,” Lebby said. “It affects our entire state, fanbase and energy pumped inside our community. We need to find a way to get back on track and put a really good product on the field.”

