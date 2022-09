Mississippi State HC Mike Leach says team is ‘quick to get discouraged when facing adversity’

Following Mississippi State’s 31-16 loss at LSU, head coach Mike Leach discussed how his players have responded.

“We play and practice hard, we’re just quick to get discouraged. We’re fragile as far as getting discouraged when facing adversity and we need to fight through that.”

We asked Leach if there’s anything he can say to help change that. Here’s his response: