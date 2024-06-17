Mississippi State hires former standout Victoria Vivians as assistant, director of scouting

Former Mississippi State legend and current Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians is returning to Starkville. She’ll work on Sam Purcell’s staff as an assistant coach/director of scouting and will begin in October after the WNBA’s season is over.

Vivians, a three time All-SEC First Team member, played for MSU from 2014-2018 and led the Bulldogs to two national championship game appearances. In her final season she averaged 19.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and scored over 2,500 points in four years.

The Bulldog legend was selected by the Indiana Fever eighth overall in 2018 and spent five seasons with the team before signing with the Storm prior to this season.

Vivians is the first active WNBA player to serve as an assistant coach on Mississippi State’s staff.