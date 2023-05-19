Mississippi State honors university staff with awards presentation

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s the end of the academic year and leaders at Mississippi State University are saying “thank you” to the thousands of employees who keep the campus running smoothly year-round.

The university hosted its annual Staff Appreciation Day in the Junction.

Employees got a chance to unwind and enjoy the free food, including MSU Ice Cream, live music, games, activities, and even a chance to win a few door prizes.

There was also an awards presentation honoring staff and faculty for work in their respective departments.

“These are dedicated individuals who love our university; who love their job. And so today we just say ‘thank you’ and that we appreciate all that you do. Not only serving this university but serving the entire state of Mississippi. And we’ve been blessed with wonderful weather to again celebrate, say thank you and just to show appreciation for their great service,” said Dr. Mark Keenum, MSU President.

Most students have left campus for the summer, but these employees will be busy during summer class sessions and getting ready for the fall semester in August.

