Mississippi State Hospital names new Director

WITFIELD, Miss. (WCBI) –

The Mississippi State Hospital has a new director, and she’s only having to move offices.

The State Department of Mental Health announced June 30th

that Amy N. Carruth has been named to succeed Bo Chastain as leader at the state’s primary mental health facility.

Carruth has been with the State Hospital since 2012 and has served a number of key leadership roles, including Director of Quality Assurance, and more recently, Deputy Hospital Administrator.

She has also served as Designated Institutional Official for the MSH Psychiatry Residency Program which supports the development of future psychiatrists.

Bo Chastain is retiring after more than 36 years with the hospital.