Mississippi State hosts preview day for high school students and families

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a tour of campus and a chance to find out more about life as a Bulldog.

Mississippi State University hosted high school students and their families at the first Fall Preview Day of the year.

Students got an idea about the college experience by talking with professors at different academic colleges, members of campus organizations, and even consultants in the financial aid office.

Jake Hartfield, the Director of Orientation and Events, said the preview opens students up to future possibilities.

“I think it’s really good to know a little bit more about academic colleges that’s really important as you’re beginning to figure out your college choice and where you want to land as far as your major,” said Hartfield. “So, preview day gives you that opportunity to interact with different faculty members and student leaders with the academic colleges but also learn about how you can get them involved so we offer a student organization fair and infamous MSU ice cream, so they get that so I would definitely get them to be a part of those different activities that we have throughout fall preview day.”

Two more preview days are scheduled for high school students in November.

Transfer Preview Day is set for October 27.

