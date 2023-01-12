Mississippi State expected to hire Oklahoma’s Zac Selmon as next athletic director

(Photo via Selmon’s Twitter, @zacselmon)

Mississippi State is expected to hire Zac Selmon, Oklahoma’s Deputy Athletics Director, as its next AD according to a source. He has worked with Oklahoma since 2015 and before then he served as the Associate Athletics Director at the University of North Carolina.

Prior to his time in Chapel Hill, he worked in the Oklahoma Athletics Department as a graduate assistant. He went to Wake Forest University where he played tight end for the Demon Deacons.

Selmon will be the first Black AD in school history when the deal goes through. The 37-year-old replaces John Cohen, who left Mississippi State for Auburn in October.

The news was first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.