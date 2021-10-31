Mississippi State knocks off #12 Kentucky on homecoming
The Bulldogs win 31-17 over the Kentucky Wildcats
STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU) – Mississippi State won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Kentucky received the opening kickoff. MSU’s game captain was WR Austin Williams. The Bulldogs recorded their fourth win over an AP-ranked opponent under Mike Leach and first at home. Leach’s four ranked wins are the most by any Bulldog head coach in his first 19 games. Completed passes to 12 different receivers, marking the fourth game this year with at least 10 different receivers catching a pass. 14 different receivers have now caught a pass this season. Today marked the 11th time State has passed for 300 or more yards under Mike Leach. Scored multiple rushing touchdowns in a game for the fifth time under Mike Leach and the second time this season. State has thrown 20 passing touchdowns this season, which ranks sixth in MSU single-season history. State now has a takeaway in 41 of its last 48 games with 80 takeaways in that span. The Bulldogs have recorded three or more takeaways 11 times in the 48-game span. State has recorded multiple takeaways in 16 games since the start of 2019, going 12-4 when doing so. The Bulldogs have an interception in 31 of their last 44 games. State intercepted three passes for the first time since Dec. 19, 2020 against Missouri.