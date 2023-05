Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson arrested on suspicion of DUI charge

Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday according to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office. His 113 tackles last season was second in the SEC only behind teammate Jett Johnson. Head coach Zach Arnett released the following statement:

“We are aware of the matter and are continuing to gather information. We do not have further comment at this time”