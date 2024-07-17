Mississippi State Media Days recap: Lewis ready to lead defense, Shapen/Lebby excited for partnership

DALLAS– Mississippi State football will look very different this year. MSU’s success will come down to if guys from 2023 will thrive in biggers roles, like linebacker John Lewis. Wednesday in Dallas, he showed up honoring his son & late brother with his suit. Lewis says he is ready for the challenge and that he plays for them.

When former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen entered the transfer portal, he knew that he wanted to live his lifelong dream of playing in the SEC. Shortly after committing to first-year head coach Jeff Lebby, Shapen says he knew instantly that he made the right choice.

Here’s more on Lewis, Shapen and Lebby in this report: