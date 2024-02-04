Mississippi State men’s basketball gets blown out at No. 24 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball couldn’t keep up with No. 24 Alabama, falling on the road 99-67.

Mississippi State kept things close for the first 10 minutes, but Alabama began to pull away after DJ Jeffries and Josh Hubbard left the game with injuries. The Crimson Tide led 47-24 at halftime.

Alabama created separation off of Mississippi State turnovers. The Tide cashed in for 27 points off of 18 Bulldog turnovers.

Tolu Smith led MSU in scoring with 23 points but didn’t get much other help on the offensive end.

The 99 points allowed Saturday night are the most Chris Jans’ defense has allowed all season. The loss keeps the Bulldogs winless on the road in SEC play.