Mississippi State men’s basketball to face Michigan State as an 8-seed in March Madness

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball heard its name called Sunday, selected to face Michigan State in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bulldogs are an 8-seed playing the 9-seed Spartans.

Second-year MSU head coach Chris Jans has now gotten his team to the Big Dance for the second year in a row. Prior to Jans, the Bulldogs had only made it to the NCAA Tournament once in the last decade.

MSU enters March Madness with a 21-13 record and a defensive efficiency that ranks in the top 20 nationally. The Bulldogs are also coming off an SEC Tournament run where they took down LSU and 1-seed Tennessee. Those two wins helped secure MSU’s spot in the NCAA Tournament after four teams stole tournament bids in their respective conference tournaments.

Mississippi State has gone 8-1 in neutral court games heading into the NCAA Tournament.

MSU will face Michigan State on Thursday.