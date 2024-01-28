Mississippi State men’s basketball upsets No. 8 Auburn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball secured its second top-10 win of the season with a 64-58 win over #8 Auburn.

The Bulldogs stuck with the Tigers from the jump. Auburn never led by more than two points. Both defenses controlled the first half, Mississippi State shot 32% and Auburn shot 28% from the field leading to a 21-21 deadlock going into the half.

Josh Hubbard came alive in the second half after struggling early in his first career start. He scored 15 points after the break including three shots from beyond the arc. Hubbard finished with a team-high 17 points.

Mississippi State dominated on the boards, outrebounding Auburn 45-30 leading to 9 more second-chance points than the Tigers.

This marks the first time Mississippi State men’s basketball has beaten two top-10 opponents in a single season since the 2001-2002 season.

The Bulldogs improve to 14-6 on the year and 3-4 in the SEC. Next up for Mississippi State is a rivalry matchup on the road against Ole Miss on Tuesday at 7:30.