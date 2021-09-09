Mississippi State Men’s Hoops Completes 2021-22 Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (MSU Athletics) – The 2021-22 schedule for the Mississippi State men’s basketball team is now complete after the SEC office revealed the conference slate on Thursday.

Game time and TV network assignments will be unveiled by the SEC and its television partners at a later date.

As previously released, Mississippi State’s 18-game SEC scheduled features at least one matchup versus all 13 teams in the league. The Bulldogs have home-and-home matchups with defending SEC champion and 2021 NCAA Sweet 16 participant Alabama along with Ole Miss and South Carolina. Mississippi State also will play 2021 NCAA Tournament squads Arkansas and Missouri twice.

State embarks into SEC play with three of its first five games inside the friendly confines of Humphrey Coliseum, which balances out with four of its last seven SEC tilts on the road.

The Bulldogs take on Arkansas (Dec. 29) in their SEC opener. Mississippi State has secured a 4-1 mark versus the Razorbacks in SEC openers, highlighted by a perfect 3-0 mark at Humphrey Coliseum. Most recently, the Bulldogs toppled then No. 22 Arkansas, 78-75, to begin the 2017-18 campaign. Quinndary and Nick Weatherspoon led the way with 22 points apiece.

Following trips to Missouri (Jan. 5) and Ole Miss (Jan. 8), Mississippi State squares off with Georgia (Jan. 12) and Alabama (Jan. 15) at home. The Bulldogs have road trips to Florida (Jan. 19) and Kentucky (Jan. 25) sandwiched between its return matchup with Ole Miss (Jan. 22). The last time State and Ole Miss played both of its series meeting by the end of January was during the 2013-14 season.

February’s home schedule is highlighted by Saturday home dates against Missouri (Feb. 19) and Vanderbilt (Feb. 26), coupled with midweek matchups versus South Carolina (Feb. 1) and Tennessee (Feb. 9). The February road schedule for the Bulldogs features meetings at Arkansas (Feb. 5), LSU (Feb. 12), Alabama (Feb. 16) and South Carolina (Feb. 23).

Mississippi State concludes the regular season against Auburn (March 2) and at Texas A&M (March 5). The SEC Tournament is set for March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, home to the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bulldogs won the 2009 SEC Tournament, the last time the event was played in Tampa.

Mississippi State’s non-conference schedule features seven teams that finished inside the top 85 of the 2020-21 NCAA NET rankings. The Bulldogs also will square off with six teams who tucked away top three finishes in their respective conferences last season.

State begins the 2021-22 season with a four-game homestand against North Alabama (Nov. 10), Montana (Nov. 13), Detroit Mercy (Nov. 17) and Morehead State (Nov. 21).

The Mississippi State Athletic Ticket Office is selling 2021-22 season tickets.

Mississippi State has landed a quartet of impact transfers in Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), D.J. Jeffries (Memphis), Rocket Watts (Michigan State) and Shakeel Moore (North Carolina State), coupled with a solid freshmen class which features ESPN top 100 recruit KeShawn Murphy, Alden Applewhite and Cam Carter.

The Bulldogs also return two of their top three scorers in Iverson Molinar and Tolu Smith from 2020-21. Molinar ranked among the SEC’s top 10 in points per game (16.7 – 4th), field goal percentage (47.8 – 5th) and 20-plus point games (8 – T-7th), while Smith was the SEC leader in rebounds per game (8.5) and double-doubles (8) last season.

Mississippi State captured a runner-up finish at the 2021 NIT as the Bulldogs earned a bid in postseason play for the third consecutive time when postseason tournament have been played. State won seven of its last 10 games, highlighted by a combined five NCAA NET Quad 1 and Quad 2 victories down the stretch.

2021-22 Mississippi State Men’s Basketball Schedule

Day. Date, Opponent

Wednesday, November 10, North Alabama

Saturday, November 13, Montana

Wednesday, November 17, Detroit Mercy

Sunday, November 21, Morehead State

Thursday, November 25, vs. Louisville [1]

Saturday, November 27, vs. Maryland/Richmond [1]

Thursday, December 2, Lamar

Sunday, December 5, Minnesota

Saturday, December 11, vs. Colorado State [2]

Tuesday, December 14, Georgia State

Friday, December 17, Furman

Tuesday, December 21, Winthrop [3]

Wednesday, December 29, Arkansas [SEC]

Wednesday, January 5, at Missouri [SEC]

Saturday, January 8, at Ole Miss [SEC]

Wednesday, January 12, Georgia [SEC]

Saturday, January 15, Alabama [SEC]

Wednesday, January 19, at Florida [SEC]

Saturday, January 22, Ole Miss [SEC]

Tuesday, January 25, at Kentucky [SEC]

Saturday, January 29, at Texas Tech [4]

Tuesday, February 1, South Carolina [SEC]

Saturday, February 5, at Arkansas [SEC]

Wednesday, February 9, Tennessee [SEC]

Saturday, February 12, at LSU [SEC]

Wednesday, February 16, at Alabama [SEC]

Saturday, February 19, Missouri [SEC]

Wednesday, February 23, at South Carolina [SEC]

Saturday, February 26, Vanderbilt [SEC]

Wednesday, March 2, Auburn [SEC]

Saturday, March 5, at Texas A&M [SEC]

Wednesday-Sunday, March 9-13, SEC Tournament, Tampa, Florida