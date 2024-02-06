Mississippi State OF Dakota Jordan named Preseason All-American by Baseball America

PRESS RELEASE (Mississippi State Athletics)- On Monday, Baseball America presented its 2024 Preseason All-America college teams, as voted on by the scouting departments of major league organizations, and sophomore outfielder Dakota Jordan earned third-team honors.

Last year in his first season in Starkville, Jordan finished the campaign hitting .307, the second-best mark on the team. He had 47 hits with 20 going for extra bases – 10 home runs, nine doubles, and a triple. He drove in the third-most runs on the team with 40.

Jordan made 34 starts in left field, four in centerfield and three as a designated hitter. During Southeastern Conference games last season, Jordan hit .333 and belted eight of his 10 homers. Jordan was also the 13th Dawg to earn a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Following Super Bulldog Weekend, where Jordan picked up the game-winning hit against rival Ole Miss, he was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. On May 22, Jordan was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team.

Following the season, Jordan earned Freshman All-American honors by Perfect Game, which marked the eighth straight season a Mississippi State freshman has earned Freshman All-American accolades.

The 2024 season begins on Feb. 16 when the Diamond Dawgs host Air Force in a three-game series at Dudy Noble Field.

Mississippi State’s 56-game schedule features 35 home games, 17 road contests, and four neutral-site matchups. The schedule features a 12-game homestand to open the campaign (Feb. 16 – March 2) and a five-game homestand from April 2-9.