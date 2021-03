Mississippi State and Ole Miss were projected to barely miss the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN and those projections turned out to be accurate.

For the Bulldogs, it’s their first season missing The Big Dance since 2014-15. Head coach Nikki McCray-Penson denied an invitation to the WNIT. Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels accepted an At-Large bid. They will play Samford in the Memphis Region on Friday, March 19th at 5 PM.