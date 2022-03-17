Mississippi State parts ways with men’s basketball coach Ben Howland

Mississippi State and men’s basketball coach Ben Howland have parted ways after seven seasons. The Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA Tournament one time in Howland’s tenure and had a 134-98 record with him at the helm.

The firing comes one day after the Bulldogs suffered a 60-57 loss to Virginia in the NIT and two days after Howland said he’d be disappointed if he didn’t return as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

MSU Athletics Director John Cohen released the following statement:

“We are appreciative of the time and effort Coach Howland devoted in leading our men’s basketball program,” Cohen said. “We thank him for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes and pouring his heart and soul into our program from the day he arrived in Starkville. There’s no question he left our program better than he found it. MSU owes a debt of gratitude to Coach Howland, and we have the utmost respect for him as a coach and person. Coach Howland is one of the best basketball minds in the country and a future College Basketball Hall of Famer. He and his wife Kim have been tremendous ambassadors to Mississippi State and the Starkville community during their seven years here. On behalf of the entire Mississippi State Family, we wish them the absolute best.”

A source has confirmed to WCBI that New Mexico State HC Chris Jans is a candidate for the position. The Aggies (12 seed) are set to face UCONN (5 seed) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday night at 5:50.