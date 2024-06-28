Mississippi State pitcher Khal Stephen talks pre-draft process

Mississippi State pitcher Khal Stephen is currently working in the wheat fields on his family’s farm in Indiana, waiting for the MLB Draft in July. MLB.com projects him as a third-round pick while some mock drafts have Stephen going as high as the second round.

MSU’s Friday night starter made a huge jump this year. His ERA was 5.21 with Purdue in 2023 but this season for the Bulldogs it went all the way down to 3.28. Stephen attributes his success in Starkville to pitching coach Justin Parker and the rest of the staff.

Last week at the MLB Draft Combine he met with 17 teams and Stephen says they were impressed with his strike efficiency.

“Obviously, my competitiveness is my number one asset,” Stephen said. Wanting the ball every single pitch and every single game is a big part along with my ability to go deep into games. That is what set up our success on weekends this year, my ability to go five, six or seven innings consistently. Finding a way to get guys out three or four times through the order.”

The MLB Draft begins July 14.