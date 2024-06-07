Mississippi State pitching sees big improvement under Justin Parker

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Justin Parker helped transform Mississippi State baseball’s pitching staff in just his first season as the Bulldogs’ pitching coach.

MSU’s team ERA decreased by 2.84 this season, which ranked fourth in the SEC and 13th nationally. The Bulldogs had 101 more strikeouts and 104 fewer walks than last season.

Here’s a look at how pitcher’s ERA’s improved individually under Parker: